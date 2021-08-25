Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,729,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,919. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

