Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 21,245 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 815,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $41,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,926,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.