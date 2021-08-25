Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 21,245 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 815,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $41,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,926,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.