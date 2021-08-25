Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $16.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.90. 1,829,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.83. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $390.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.62.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

