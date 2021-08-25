Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after acquiring an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.18. The company had a trading volume of 609,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,007. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

