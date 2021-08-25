McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives $24.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCFE stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 515,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,178. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

