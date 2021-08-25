Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Globant reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globant.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.64.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.68. 314,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,589. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $313.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Globant by 41.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

