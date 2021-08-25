Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.89.

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,628 shares of company stock worth $31,856,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $969,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 187,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,902. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.