Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Boosted by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 4.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.48. 1,341,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

