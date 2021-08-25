Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,600,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

BABA stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,920,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

