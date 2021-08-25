DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.450-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.90 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.45-12.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $15.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,790,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,769. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $2.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

