The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 95,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,706,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.67. 3,829,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,472. The company has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

