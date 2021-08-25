IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 343,514 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

