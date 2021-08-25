The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $316.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,889 shares of company stock worth $102,867,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.32. 759,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,429. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $340.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.