Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Hits $94.54 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $94.54 million and approximately $49.62 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00026129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009005 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

