Metal Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00005932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $190.42 million and $48.67 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00148270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.00779155 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

