Titan Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 147.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $185.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005852 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007440 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.