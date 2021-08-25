-$0.11 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.20). Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.