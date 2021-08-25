Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Geron reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,288. The company has a market cap of $436.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Geron by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

