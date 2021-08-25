IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock worth $9,879,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $656.80. 1,045,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,470. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $609.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $661.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

