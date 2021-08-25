IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,064 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,477,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $458.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

