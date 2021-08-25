The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 1,353,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $943.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
