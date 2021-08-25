The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 1,353,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $943.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.