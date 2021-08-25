IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $19.40 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,489,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,163,000 after buying an additional 45,106 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,014,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,491,000 after buying an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,177,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after buying an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,151,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after buying an additional 473,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 404,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. 5,486,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

