IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1,831.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.86. 109,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,427. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.