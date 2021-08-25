Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report sales of $267.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.66 million and the highest is $279.90 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $242.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $693,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after buying an additional 29,567 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 375.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

