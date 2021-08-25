$1.05 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,804,000 after buying an additional 24,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 112,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.53. 44,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.00. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

