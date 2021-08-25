IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $11.72 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,859.00. The stock had a trading volume of 628,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,704. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,866.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,656.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

