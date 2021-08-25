Vetri Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Vetri has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00781004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100958 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

