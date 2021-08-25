Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG):

8/13/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. "

8/11/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/9/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,062,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,055. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

