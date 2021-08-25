Trellis Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 162,456 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.20. 653,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $303.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

