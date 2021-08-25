IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $35.52 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,310 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $35,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.57. 2,932,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,988. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

