Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,174 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,017,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

