Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.87. 5,558,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063,269. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.