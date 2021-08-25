Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

COST traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.23. 1,502,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

