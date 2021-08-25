Gulden (NLG) Trading 16.6% Higher This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $19,849.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00363323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,197,686 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

