TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.82.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,614 shares of company stock worth $166,785.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$59.26. 4,464,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.02 billion and a PE ratio of 28.84. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$65.44.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.