Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$7.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of WCP traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.27. 1,386,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.18 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $265,175 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

