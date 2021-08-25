World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE WWE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 323,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,459. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

