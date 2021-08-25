iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Increased by Garrison Point Capital LLC

Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 44.3% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $130,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,012,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.46. 3,356,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.