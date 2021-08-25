Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 159,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 121.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,358. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

