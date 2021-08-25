Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $62,895.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,011.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.37 or 0.06595158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.06 or 0.01324301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00363809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00130193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00642090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.00336456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.31 or 0.00333217 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,718,523 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.