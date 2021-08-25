Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $945.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce sales of $945.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $979.00 million and the lowest is $920.17 million. Teradyne posted sales of $819.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.06. 959,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,588. Teradyne has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.