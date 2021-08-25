$0.77 EPS Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.03. Visteon reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $109.53. 81,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.36. Visteon has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

