BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Position Boosted by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 86.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,007 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

BDJ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 211,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

