Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Apollo Tactical Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $696,000.

AIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AIF remained flat at $$15.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,191. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

