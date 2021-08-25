Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.73.

HWM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. 1,804,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

