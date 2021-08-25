Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 713,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,817 shares of company stock worth $644,151 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.