Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,707 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 2.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 144,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

