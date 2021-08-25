$86.96 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post $86.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.20 million. Quantum posted sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $391.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 198,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 26.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

