Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 1,078 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $517.56. 238,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,553,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

