Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 313,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

